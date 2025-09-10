Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Podcast
New Podcast: The only AI fear to take seriously
New Podcast: The only AI fear to take seriously

Pessimists Archive founder Louis Anslow
Stephen McBride
Sep 10, 2025
Dear Rational Optimist,

The panic over AI is nothing new. The Walkman, coffee, and chess (oh no!) sparked similar waves of fear.

I recently sat down with Pessimists Archive founder Louis Anslow to discuss the people who always fear new technology, and the only AI fear worth serious consideration.

Click the image to watch Stephen's interview with Louis Anslow.

In our interview you’ll hear:

  • The “Frankenstein fallacy”

  • The “Three P's” framework that predicts every tech panic in history

  • How coffee sparked a moral panic and helped trigger the Enlightenment

  • How to predict real tech risks more accurately

  • Why Anglosphere elites are the most pessimistic about AI

Please click here to watch my conversation with Louis Anslow now.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.

