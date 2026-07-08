New Podcast: The future will be built, not coded

Dear Rational Optimist,

In December 2015 a rocket booster the size of a 15-story building dropped back from the edge of space, fired its engines, and landed upright on a Florida launchpad.

Rocket scientists had called this impossible for decades. Then Jamie Gull designed the hardware to bring boosters home.

I recently caught up with Jamie to see what it took to make rockets reusable… and how his firm Wave Function Ventures is funding the next generation of frontier tech startups.

Click the image to watch my interview with Jamie Gull.

In our interview you’ll hear:

The 3 a.m. rule-breaking that launched rockets on time.

How Elon’s real genius isn’t engineering.

Why hardware owns the next 30 years.

Why the biggest frontier markets run in stealth mode.

The real math on orbital data centers.

Please click here to watch my conversation with Jamie Gull now.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.