New Podcast: The founder taking on China’s battery empire

Dear Rational Optimist,
In 2012, America handed the future of energy to Beijing. A123, a $400 million battery company, filed for bankruptcy and was sold to China for parts.
Today China makes 80% of the world’s batteries. Most people have accepted the story ended there. Ouros founder and CEO Ethan Loosbrock is actually fighting back.
I recently caught up with Ethan to discuss why America still has a shot at winning the battery war… and the tech he’s building to make it happen.
In our interview you’ll hear:
Why lasers will replace bullets
How to break America’s battery addiction
Why sodium ion batteries will fail
America’s best shot at beating China
The walled garden making Ouros rich
Please click here to watch my conversation with Ethan Loosbrock now.
—Stephen McBride
Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.