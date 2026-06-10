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New Podcast: The founder taking on China’s battery empire

With Ouros founder Ethan Loosbrock
Stephen McBride's avatar
Stephen McBride
Jun 10, 2026

Dear Rational Optimist,

In 2012, America handed the future of energy to Beijing. A123, a $400 million battery company, filed for bankruptcy and was sold to China for parts.

Today China makes 80% of the world’s batteries. Most people have accepted the story ended there. Ouros founder and CEO Ethan Loosbrock is actually fighting back.

I recently caught up with Ethan to discuss why America still has a shot at winning the battery war… and the tech he’s building to make it happen.

Click the image to watch Stephen’s interview with Ouros’s Ethan Loosbrock on YouTube.

In our interview you’ll hear:

  • Why lasers will replace bullets

  • How to break America’s battery addiction

  • Why sodium ion batteries will fail

  • America’s best shot at beating China

  • The walled garden making Ouros rich

Please click here to watch my conversation with Ethan Loosbrock now.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.

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