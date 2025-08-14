New Podcast: The "AK-47 version" of anti-drone lasers

Dear Rational Optimist,
The newest battlefield lasers seem to be straight out of Star Wars.
I recently sat down with Michael LaFramboise, CEO and co-founder of Aurelius Systems, to discuss how his company is revolutionizing battlefield defense with its portable, autonomous, battery-powered anti-drone lasers.
In our interview you'll hear:
How they're building the "AK-47 version" of laser weapons
How Ukraine's drone warfare is reshaping military thinking in real-time
Why lasers will soon protect Super Bowls and presidential rallies
Why future battlefields will be "mostly autonomous" but still need boots on the ground
Why mirrors don't work against high-powered lasers, and what that means for drone defense
Please click here to watch my conversation with Michael LaFramboise now.
A transcript of our conversation is available here.
—Stephen McBride
