New Podcast: The "AK-47 version" of anti-drone lasers
Aurelius Systems’ co-founder Michael LaFramboise
Stephen McBride
Aug 14, 2025
Dear Rational Optimist,

The newest battlefield lasers seem to be straight out of Star Wars.

I recently sat down with Michael LaFramboise, CEO and co-founder of Aurelius Systems, to discuss how his company is revolutionizing battlefield defense with its portable, autonomous, battery-powered anti-drone lasers.

Click the image to watch Stephen's interview with Michael LaFramboise.

In our interview you'll hear:

  • How they're building the "AK-47 version" of laser weapons

  • How Ukraine's drone warfare is reshaping military thinking in real-time

  • Why lasers will soon protect Super Bowls and presidential rallies

  • Why future battlefields will be "mostly autonomous" but still need boots on the ground

  • Why mirrors don't work against high-powered lasers, and what that means for drone defense

Please click here to watch my conversation with Michael LaFramboise now.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

—Stephen McBride

