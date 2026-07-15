Dear Rational Optimist,

Most AI pessimism boils down to the same assumption: eventually there will be “one AI to rule them all,” and it’ll need to be controlled.

But as evolutionary biologist and original Rational Optimist Matt Ridley points out, nothing in nature works that way.

The world is already crawling with hostile agents trying to take over, from computer viruses to coronaviruses. None of them succeed. Not because we defeat them, but because they’re forced to compete for the same resources.

In today’s podcast, Matt Ridley explains why AI will evolve the same way:

In our interview you’ll hear:

Is the innovation famine over in America?

The “great handoff” to private innovators.

His one-line thesis: “Use an AI to catch an AI.”

How even AI’s power demands won’t turn Matt pro-solar.

Why GLP-1s might be as big a revolution as AI itself.

Please click here to watch my conversation with Matt Ridley now.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.