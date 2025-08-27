New Podcast: How the ‘iPhone of turrets’ is modernizing warfare

Dear Rational Optimist,

The battlefield is going autonomous.

I recently sat down with Steve Simoni, co-founder and President of Allen Control Systems (and a former Navy nuclear engineer) to discuss how their AI-powered, autonomous Bullfrog turret is modernizing warfare… and why he calls it the ‘iPhone of turrets.’

Click the image above to listen to Stephen’s interview with Steve Simoni.

In our interview you'll hear:

What most investors misunderstand about robotics

The two most important companies to watch in robotics

Where anti-drone systems will soon enter the civilian world

How the US could catch up with Chinese manufacturing

Steve’s prediction for who will be the largest defense company in 3 years

Listen to my full interview with Steve Simoni by clicking here.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

Note: This interview is audio only. We’ll be back with a new Rational Optimist Podcast video next week.

