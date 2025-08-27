New Podcast: How the ‘iPhone of turrets’ is modernizing warfare

Dear Rational Optimist,
The battlefield is going autonomous.
I recently sat down with Steve Simoni, co-founder and President of Allen Control Systems (and a former Navy nuclear engineer) to discuss how their AI-powered, autonomous Bullfrog turret is modernizing warfare… and why he calls it the ‘iPhone of turrets.’
In our interview you'll hear:
What most investors misunderstand about robotics
The two most important companies to watch in robotics
Where anti-drone systems will soon enter the civilian world
How the US could catch up with Chinese manufacturing
Steve’s prediction for who will be the largest defense company in 3 years
Listen to my full interview with Steve Simoni by clicking here.
A transcript of our conversation is available here.
Note: This interview is audio only. We’ll be back with a new Rational Optimist Podcast video next week.
