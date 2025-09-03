Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
New Podcast: Drones just got scary smart
1
0:00
-47:19

New Podcast: Drones just got scary smart

Flyby Robotics founder Jason Lu
Stephen McBride's avatar
Stephen McBride
Sep 03, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Dear Rational Optimist,

Drones just got scary smart.

I recently caught up with Jason Lu, founder of Flyby Robotics, to discuss how they’re using AI to turn drones into "flying brains."

Click the image to watch Stephen's interview with Jason Lu.

In our interview you'll hear:

  • What Palantir is building with Flyby’s open platform drones

  • How Flyby built a ‘zero Chinese parts’ supply chain

  • Why AI swarms are going to be “massive”

  • Jason’s top American drone companies to watch (other than Flyby!)

  • How one person can now deploy advanced AI warfare systems “halfway around the world”

Please click here to watch my conversation with Jason Lu now.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.

Comments

User's avatar
© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture