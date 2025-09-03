New Podcast: Drones just got scary smart

Dear Rational Optimist,

Drones just got scary smart.

I recently caught up with Jason Lu, founder of Flyby Robotics, to discuss how they’re using AI to turn drones into "flying brains."

Click the image to watch Stephen's interview with Jason Lu.

In our interview you'll hear:

What Palantir is building with Flyby’s open platform drones

How Flyby built a ‘zero Chinese parts’ supply chain

Why AI swarms are going to be “massive”

Jason’s top American drone companies to watch (other than Flyby!)

How one person can now deploy advanced AI warfare systems “halfway around the world”

Please click here to watch my conversation with Jason Lu now.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.