New Podcast: Can AI deliver an elite 2-hour school?

We’ve been doing school all wrong. What if kids could master their core academics in just two hours a day and score in the top 2% nationally?

The kids at Alpha School are doing just that. Without homework. And they love it.

I recently sat down with Jonathon Stewart from Alpha School to discuss how they’re using AI to condense ‘reading, writing and arithmetic’ it into learning sprints, freeing up hours each day for life skills and passion projects.

In our interview you’ll hear:

How Alpha students learn 2.3X faster

Why this model makes teachers more valuable

How Alpha students spend less time on screens than kids in traditional schools

How anyone can start using AI to teach their kids faster and more effectively

Why Alpha high schoolers are excelling (hard to argue with a 1530 average SAT score)

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.