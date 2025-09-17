New Podcast: An industrial revolution of bits and atoms

Dear Rational Optimist,

America forgot how to build—and that’s exactly where opportunity lies. We are in the perfect moment for hungry young startups looking to disrupt how we shape, mold, and make the world’s products.

I recently caught up with Atomic Industries co-founder and CEO Aaron Slodov to discuss the reindustrialization of America…and how to revive lost manufacturing skills.

Click the image to watch Stephen’s interview with Aaron Slodov.

In our interview you’ll hear:

The risks of a singular “world’s factory”

Will there ever be a “Google” of manufacturing?

Why energy is our biggest industrial bottleneck.

How Atomic Industries is disrupting factory molding.

What skills kids will need to thrive in reindustrialization.

Please click here to watch my conversation with Aaron Slodov now.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.