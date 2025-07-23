Rational Optimist Society

New Podcast: A "Sputnik moment" for American AI
Physicist Steve Hsu
Stephen McBride
Jul 23, 2025
Dear Rational Optimist,

America is in a scientific arms race with China, involving AI, quantum computing, military tech and even genetics.

Today we're speaking with Steve Hsu, a renowned physicist and entrepreneur whose work touches all these areas, to get his singular perspective on where America stands.

Click the image to watch Stephen's interview with Steve Hsu.

In our interview you'll hear:

  • How China’s DeepSeek AI represents a "Sputnik moment" for American AI

  • Who will benefit first from breakthroughs in quantum computing

  • Why China’s military tech advances should terrify Pentagon planners

  • Where AI still lags the smartest human scientists

  • Steve’s take on whether quantum computing is investable now

Please click here to watch my conversation with Steve Hsu.

—Stephen McBride

