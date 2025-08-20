New Podcast: A gas station on Mars?

Dear Rational Optimist,

It pays to follow the SpaceX mafia…

Former SpaceX engineer Halen Mattison was working on Artemis III (America’s return to the moon) when he left to co-found General Galactic. I recently caught up with him to discuss how his company is revolutionizing space propulsion with water-based rocket fuel—and why we'll soon have gas stations on Mars.

In our interview you'll hear:

What to expect from the coming ‘lunar economy’

Why water-based propulsion is safer and cheaper than legacy systems

How SpaceX will get you to space—then General Galactic will take you from there

How a communications revolution could restore humanity’s attention span

Halen’s speed round on everything from Starship to space solar power

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.