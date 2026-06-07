Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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MICHAEL MARKOVITCH's avatar
MICHAEL MARKOVITCH
1d

This sounds great but seems to ignore the real barriers to modernization - politicians, regulators, and unelected bureaucrats.

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Lee Fikes's avatar
Lee Fikes
1d

This is a fascinating article and great fun to read. But…

These sorts of predictions depend on whether societies maintain some level of cohesion. I can imagine things that could stop this: world war, nuclear war, major climate effects, the fall of governments in the U.S. and around the world, a worldwide pandemic…

I hope none of that occurs, and we probably shouldn’t hunker down and stop doing what we do well in fear thereof. But there are no guarantees.

Meanwhile, I’ll keep enjoying the Rational Optimist.

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