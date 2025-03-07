Rational Optimist Society
Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25
Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25

NASA hasn't returned to the Moon since 1972. Now private companies are doing what the government couldn't for over 53 years. In this eye-opening episode, we reveal how Firefly and Intuitive Machines just landed on the lunar surface while NASA watched...
Mar 07, 2025
NASA hasn't returned to the Moon since 1972. Now private companies are doing what the government couldn't for over 53 years. In this eye-opening episode, we reveal how Firefly and Intuitive Machines just landed on the lunar surface while NASA watched from the sidelines. Discover how SpaceX slashed launch costs by 96%, why private companies are building lunar factories, and what this means for America's future in space. Plus: how deregulation through DOGE is cutting red tape on Earth, why environmental reviews are blocking clean energy, and how the private sector is revolutionizing space exploration after decades of government stagnation. 

