NASA hasn't returned to the Moon since 1972. Now private companies are doing what the government couldn't for over 53 years. In this eye-opening episode, we reveal how Firefly and Intuitive Machines just landed on the lunar surface while NASA watched from the sidelines. Discover how SpaceX slashed launch costs by 96%, why private companies are building lunar factories, and what this means for America's future in space. Plus: how deregulation through DOGE is cutting red tape on Earth, why environmental reviews are blocking clean energy, and how the private sector is revolutionizing space exploration after decades of government stagnation.
Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25
NASA hasn't returned to the Moon since 1972. Now private companies are doing what the government couldn't for over 53 years. In this eye-opening episode, we reveal how Firefly and Intuitive Machines just landed on the lunar surface while NASA watched...
Mar 07, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post