Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25
0:00
-28:45

Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25

NASA hasn't returned to the Moon since 1972. Now private companies are doing what the government couldn't for over 53 years. In this eye-opening episode, we reveal how Firefly and Intuitive Machines just landed on the lunar surface while NASA watched...
Rational Optimist Society's avatar
Rational Optimist Society
Mar 07, 2025
Share

NASA hasn't returned to the Moon since 1972. Now private companies are doing what the government couldn't for over 53 years. In this eye-opening episode, we reveal how Firefly and Intuitive Machines just landed on the lunar surface while NASA watched from the sidelines. Discover how SpaceX slashed launch costs by 96%, why private companies are building lunar factories, and what this means for America's future in space. Plus: how deregulation through DOGE is cutting red tape on Earth, why environmental reviews are blocking clean energy, and how the private sector is revolutionizing space exploration after decades of government stagnation. 



This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com

Comments

User's avatar
© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture