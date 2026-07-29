Matt Gialich is exactly the kind of innovator this show exists for.

His startup AstroForge is trying to do something no company has ever pulled off: land on an asteroid millions of miles away, mine platinum metals worth tens of millions of dollars … and bring refined ore back home to Earth safely.

Talk to Matt for five minutes, and you’ll understand why founders like him are the ones who end up building the future. Click the image below to start the first episode of Optimists Make Money:

In our interview, we discuss:

The real math behind space mining.

How China may have a lead on the US.

Why NASA is mainly a “jobs program.”

What the “platinum age” could unlock.

Matt’s case for orbital data centers.

Please click here to watch my conversation with Matt Gialich now.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.