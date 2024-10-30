Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
I Let a Robot Drive Me Around SF (Mind-Blowing) | Ep.07
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:57
-30:57

I Let a Robot Drive Me Around SF (Mind-Blowing) | Ep.07

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, Stephen shares his mind-blowing experience in a Waymo self-driving car. Plus: Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are betting big on nuclear, SpaceX catches the world's largest rocket, and surprising data shows...
Rational Optimist Society
Oct 30, 2024
Share

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, Stephen shares his mind-blowing experience in a Waymo self-driving car. Plus: Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are betting big on nuclear, SpaceX catches the world's largest rocket, and surprising data shows capitalism might be our best bet for a cleaner planet.

Discussion about this episode

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Rational Optimist Society
Recent Episodes
Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25
  Rational Optimist Society
This Robot Learns By Watching (The Other One Will Give You Nightmares) | Ep.24
  Rational Optimist Society
SUPERSONIC IS BACK! (No Boom Required) | Ep.23
  Rational Optimist Society
They Tried to Stop Innovation (It Backfired Spectacularly) | Ep. 22
  Rational Optimist Society
Why Big Tech is Betting $300B on AI (And It's Moving Faster Than You Think) | Ep. 21
  Rational Optimist Society
Why AI Just Got 93% Cheaper (And It Changes EVERYTHING) | Ep. 20
  Rational Optimist Society
$500B Project Stargate Will Change Everything Faster Than You Think | Ep. 19
  Rational Optimist Society
Blue Origin Takes On SpaceX (The $10B Race for Space) | Ep. 18
  Rational Optimist Society