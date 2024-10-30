In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, Stephen shares his mind-blowing experience in a Waymo self-driving car. Plus: Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are betting big on nuclear, SpaceX catches the world's largest rocket, and surprising data shows capitalism might be our best bet for a cleaner planet.
I Let a Robot Drive Me Around SF (Mind-Blowing) | Ep.07
Oct 30, 2024
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
