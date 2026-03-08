Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

19 Comments

User's avatar
Teddy21btc's avatar
Teddy21btc
3d

"I’d say we were asleep at the wheel, but in reality, US regulations stifled the industry.”

This is an example of how US centralization will fail, as it did in the USSR. The US is asleep at the wheel in thousands of areas.

We are all Soviets, now.

When was the last time a tax or regulation was repealed? Depending on the party, sometimes they are modified but no one even suggests a tax or regulation should be completely eliminated.

And when was the last time a politician told the truth, the whole truth? Just like in the old Soviet Union, citizens are so used to the deceit that they expect it and excuse it.

As an entrepreneur and business owner for the last several decades, I can assure anyone living in America that the bureaucratic machine is alive, thriving, and “winning."

Reply
Share
LV's avatar
LV
3d

Such ingenuity expended on the effort to kill people and avoid being killed. Sad that it has to be this way.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rational Optimist Society · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture