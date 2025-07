Discover why CRISPR technology is defeating genetic diseases faster than you think, restoring sight, hearing, and preventing conditions before birth. We explore the race for supersonic travel (Mach 9 jets?), share our real-world ride in Tesla & Waymo robotaxis, and check out AI drones preventing shark attacks.

