He Could ONLY MOVE HIS EYES. Then Neuralink Let Him DO THIS | ROP #33

He was trapped, able to move only his eyes. Then Neuralink gave him an incredible new ability. In this episode, we dive into the astounding story of Brad Smith, Neuralink's third patient with ALS, who can now control computers, edit videos, and even speak with his own AI-cloned voice using just his thoughts. We explore how this brain-computer interface is not just restoring function but unlocking human potential. PLUS: The US finally starts building its first new Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR), why Weight Watchers filed for bankruptcy in the age of Ozempic, and the arrival of fully driverless 18-wheeler trucks on US highways.

