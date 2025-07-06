Rational Optimist Society

Bert Seyfarth's avatar
Bert Seyfarth
16h

A few years ago, my friends and I started a discussion of gene editing’s impact on humanity. It was decided that it will be all about good/bad non enhanced actors’ decisions. So the same as AI use.

Irrational emotions will drive law makers to try and limit the perceived down sides. The effort will fail as the baby will be tossed with the bath water. But people with $ and interest will use editing for their offspring regardless of legality to whatever ends they desire.

Bob Wiedenmann's avatar
Bob Wiedenmann
14h

My wife suffers from Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy (PSP). A terrible disease with no treatment and no cure. I would try gene editing in a second if it were available to help her.

I'm sure there are millions of people suffering from a variety of illnesses who will someday be treated in ways we can't even imagine today. That day can't come soon enough for many.

