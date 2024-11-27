Free Speech Universities Are Winning (And It's Happening Fast) | Ep.12

In this special Thanksgiving episode of The Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why America's future is brighter than the headlines suggest. A look at how the University of Austin (UATX) is revolutionizing higher education by prioritizing merit and free speech over ideology. Plus: Argentina's remarkable economic turnaround under President Mile, why Big Tech is betting big on nuclear energy, how the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aims to slash red tape, and SpaceX's game-changing progress in making space travel affordable.





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com