In this special Thanksgiving episode of The Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why America's future is brighter than the headlines suggest. A look at how the University of Austin (UATX) is revolutionizing higher education by prioritizing merit and free speech over ideology. Plus: Argentina's remarkable economic turnaround under President Mile, why Big Tech is betting big on nuclear energy, how the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aims to slash red tape, and SpaceX's game-changing progress in making space travel affordable.
Free Speech Universities Are Winning (And It's Happening Fast) | Ep.12
Nov 27, 2024
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
