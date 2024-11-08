In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore the end of the innovation famine. Plus: SpaceX rescues Boeing's stranded astronauts, Texas leads America's clean energy revolution, how fracking transformed North Dakota, and breakthrough medical advances saving 22-week premature babies.
Dose of Optimism: 5 Game-Changing Innovations You Missed | Ep.09
Nov 08, 2024
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
