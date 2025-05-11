The New York Post published a surprising story this week. After ~20 years of shrinkage, the Antarctic ice sheet expanded by 108 gigatons/year from 2021-2023. The study was derived from NASA satellite data and performed by Chinese scientists. No one disputes the finding as far as I can tell.

Instead, they ignore it. The Post was the only paper to cover this story. This is a pattern.

Try asking a random adult: Do you think US carbon emissions are up, down, or about the same in the last 20 years? As an ROS member, you know the answer: down 20%, thanks mostly to cheap natural gas from fracking.

Seems important! Yet most people have no clue… giving cover for states like New York to keep its inexplicable ban on fracking.

Note this does not mean global warming isn’t real. The Antarctic ice sheet lost 142 gigatons a year from 2011 to 2020. The recent rebound recoups less than 2 ½ years’ worth of losses. The researchers attribute the rebound to unusual increases in precipitation, which probably won’t persist.

But it’s important to rationally consider all evidence, especially when evaluating doomsday predictions, which have always been wrong.