Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Eric Grumling's avatar
Eric Grumling
1dEdited

Full disclosure: I'm a Starlink customer on the $50/month Roam plan. I don't plan on investing in SPCX and don't really have a dog in the fight other than being a customer.

One issue that always seems to come up when it comes to disposable/consumables is where the waste ends up. In the case of Space-X and Starlink satellites, they burn up in the atmosphere. That's probably OK, but it also means about 60 kg of aluminum oxide into the upper atmosphere every day.

https://spaceweather.com/archive.php?view=1&day=28&month=04&year=2026

Maybe that's nothing. Maybe that's going to cause big problems down the road. Maybe it will counteract global warming and we'll all get to drive V8s again. For now it's a lot of back of the envelope calculations stretched out into "research papers." But the alarmists are watching and ready to pounce.

The trend in ecology is to force manufacturers to consider the entire "live cycle" of a product and be ready to answer for leaving trash. That could easily trigger a government to fine or otherwise cause problems for Space-X. For now the benefits of Starlink for military and other government users outweigh the political gains of parading Musk in front of a congressional committee, but that can change pretty quickly in this political environment.

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jabster's avatar
jabster
13h

In space, nobody can hear NIMBYs scream.

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