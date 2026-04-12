Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

24 Comments

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Ed Hajim's avatar
Ed Hajim
1d

Important insights

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ScottB's avatar
ScottB
1d

RO should start a small investor fund to invest in these companies!

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