Blue Origin Takes On SpaceX (The $10B Race for Space) | Ep. 18

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how Blue Origin's historic first orbital launch signals a new era in the space race. Plus: Mark Zuckerberg's explosive revelations about government censorship on Joe Rogan, why the LA wildfire crisis could be solved by revolutionary cloud-seeding technology, and encouraging data showing a six-fold decline in childhood cancer deaths since the 1950s.





