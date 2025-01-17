In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how Blue Origin's historic first orbital launch signals a new era in the space race. Plus: Mark Zuckerberg's explosive revelations about government censorship on Joe Rogan, why the LA wildfire crisis could be solved by revolutionary cloud-seeding technology, and encouraging data showing a six-fold decline in childhood cancer deaths since the 1950s.
Blue Origin Takes On SpaceX (The $10B Race for Space) | Ep. 18
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how Blue Origin's historic first orbital launch signals a new era in the space race. Plus: Mark Zuckerberg's explosive revelations about government censorship on Joe Rogan, why the LA wildfire...
Jan 17, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
