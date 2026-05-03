Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Donald Hancock's avatar
Donald Hancock
1d

Have you read about IdeaForge? Drone co from India doing a joint venture with First Breach in Maryland, an ammunition manufacturer, to manufacture in USA

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Eric Merlin's avatar
Eric Merlin
15h

Weapons, weapons, weapons.

Can't you look at companies that enrich your country instead of companies that try to destroy other countries?

America is an Island. There is zero risk of war for America. Why are you so focused on weapons?

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