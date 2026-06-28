Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

19 Comments

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Nathan Mintz's avatar
Nathan Mintz
7h

Thanks for reminding all of us how we truly live in the greatest of times and it only gets better from here- if we work for it

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Dennis Hamsher's avatar
Dennis Hamsher
10h

Love your attitude and positive stance. I look forward to reading your comments every week.

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