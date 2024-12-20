America Has 5,000 Mystery Drones (And It's Actually Good News) | Ep.15

5,000 drone sightings in a month? In this episode, we explore why mysterious drones over the East Coast signal the start of a technological revolution, not a threat. In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we dive into America's drone awakening and why it's a sign of incredible progress. Plus: how Amazon and Walmart are revolutionizing delivery, why drones are making law enforcement safer, how geothermal energy could power civilization forever, and the remarkable 33% drop in cancer deaths since 1990.





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com