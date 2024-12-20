America Has 5,000 Mystery Drones (And It's Actually Good News) | Ep.15

5,000 drone sightings in a month? In this episode, we explore why mysterious drones over the East Coast signal the start of a technological revolution, not a threat. In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we dive into America's drone awakening and why it's a sign of incredible progress. Plus: how Amazon and Walmart are revolutionizing delivery, why drones are making law enforcement safer, how geothermal energy could power civilization forever, and the remarkable 33% drop in cancer deaths since 1990.
Dec 20, 2024
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
