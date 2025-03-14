Rational Optimist Society

AI Will Create Jobs Faster Than You Think | Ep. 26
Mar 14, 2025
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why AI will create more jobs than it destroys. Plus: why the history of technology proves optimists right, how creative destruction transforms careers rather than eliminating them, the surprising ways Chinese AI is disrupting the market, and why being more human is your winning strategy in the AI age.



