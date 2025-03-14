In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why AI will create more jobs than it destroys. Plus: why the history of technology proves optimists right, how creative destruction transforms careers rather than eliminating them, the surprising ways Chinese AI is disrupting the market, and why being more human is your winning strategy in the AI age.
AI Will Create Jobs Faster Than You Think | Ep. 26
Mar 14, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post