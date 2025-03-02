In this episode of The Rational Optimist, we explore how AI tutors are revolutionizing education with remarkable results. See how Alpha School students learn 2.2X faster with just 2 hours of academics daily, kindergartners scoring in the top 1%, and how this technology isn't replacing teachers—it's empowering them. Plus: why regulatory obstacles are blocking housing affordability, the shift of top talent to defense tech, and the connection between economic freedom and happiness.
AI Tutors, 2-Hour Learning & The Future of Education | Rational Optimist #28
Mar 02, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
