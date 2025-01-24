Is The AI Boom Overhyped? Project Stargate's $500 billion moonshot and why it signals a new era of American innovation. Plus: Trump's executive orders unleashing AI development, the World Bank study showing AI tutors delivering 2 years of learning in 6 weeks, and why top tech leaders are flocking back to work with government.
$500B Project Stargate Will Change Everything Faster Than You Think | Ep. 19
Jan 24, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
