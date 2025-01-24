Rational Optimist Society

$500B Project Stargate Will Change Everything Faster Than You Think | Ep. 19
Is The AI Boom Overhyped? Project Stargate's $500 billion moonshot and why it signals a new era of American innovation. Plus: Trump's executive orders unleashing AI development, the World Bank study showing AI tutors delivering 2 years of learning in...
Jan 24, 2025
