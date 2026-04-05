Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Jeff Harbaugh's avatar
Jeff Harbaugh
1d

Start up in California, scale up in Texas makes perfect sense; They get out of California as soon as they start making taxable income and their equity is threatening to leap in value. Surprised you didn't mention that. Thanks for the great work.

J.

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Victor Perton's avatar
Victor Perton
18h

Good to read, "above all else, the trip was a reiteration of the rational optimist thesis. Yes there are plenty of problems in the world. The corporate media covers them all too well. But the thing they miss—and what I saw over the past two weeks—is very smart people are working to solve these important problems.|

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