In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how American innovation is thriving despite regulatory headwinds. Plus: how Anduril is revolutionizing military tech in 12 months vs. 15 years, why Bitcoin hit $100k after years of bureaucratic resistance, how cargo airships could slash global shipping costs by 75%, and why American healthcare remains world-class despite challenges.
4 Ways American Innovation is Winning (Despite the Red Tape) | Ep.13
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how American innovation is thriving despite regulatory headwinds. Plus: how Anduril is revolutionizing military tech in 12 months vs. 15 years, why Bitcoin hit $100k after years of bureaucratic...
Dec 09, 2024
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post