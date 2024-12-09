4 Ways American Innovation is Winning (Despite the Red Tape) | Ep.13

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how American innovation is thriving despite regulatory headwinds. Plus: how Anduril is revolutionizing military tech in 12 months vs. 15 years, why Bitcoin hit $100k after years of bureaucratic resistance, how cargo airships could slash global shipping costs by 75%, and why American healthcare remains world-class despite challenges.





